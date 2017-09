March 16 (Reuters) - Condor Petroleum Inc :

* Condor announces 2015 year-end results

* Recorded net loss from continuing operations of $3.3 million for year ended Dec. 31, 2015 (2014: $10.8 million)

* Gross proved plus probable reserves increased 83 percent to 3,104 mboe as of Dec. 31, 2015