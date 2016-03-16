FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline provides update for Phase III pipeline expansion
#Market News
March 16, 2016 / 10:38 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline provides update for Phase III pipeline expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Alberta Court has granted order that stays, on interim basis, Alberta Energy Regulator from issuing written hearing decision

* Previously explored numerous routing alternatives and expects to be able to complete project on time and on budget

* Pembina pipeline corporation provides regulatory update for phase III pipeline expansion

* Secured binding rights of way required for construction of project in potential purchase area from all affected landowners

* Court order stays written hearing decision on company’s fox creek to Namao, Alberta expansion pipeline project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
