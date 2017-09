March 16 (Reuters) - Ctrip.Com International Ltd

* Q4 revenue rmb 3.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 2.81 billion

* Qtrly earnings per ads rmb0.19 ($0.03)

* Qtrly net revenues were $444 million

* Ctrip reports unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per ads were rmb0.69 ($0.11)

* for q1 of 2016, company expects to continue net revenue growth year-on-year at a rate of approximately 75-80% Source text for Eikon: