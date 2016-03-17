FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Timmins gold Q4 loss per share $0.14
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 2:48 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Timmins gold Q4 loss per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Timmins Gold Corp

* Timmins gold reports cash flow from operations of $13.3 million for fiscal 2015

* in q4, mining operations at san francisco were negatively affected by greater than expected waste tonnes mined

* due to recent rise in gold prices, evaluating possibility of mine life extension beyond 2016

* Q4 metal revenue $ 25.3 million versus $30.4 million

* Remain on track to achieve 2016 objective to produce between 75,000 - 85,000 gold ounce at cash cost of $750 - $850 per gold ounce

* Q4 loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

