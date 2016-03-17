FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-B2gold 2016 Q4 loss per share $0.13
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 3:33 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-B2gold 2016 Q4 loss per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - B2gold Reports 2015 Fourth Quarter And Full

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 outlook provides for forecast annual consolidated gold production of between 510,000 to 550,000 ounces

* Gold production in 2016 is anticipated to be slightly weighted towards second-half of year

* Received approvals for gold prepaid sales financing arrangements of up to $120 million from its new rcf bank syndicate

* Expects to enter into additional prepaid sales arrangements totaling $20 million

* Q4 revenue $139 million versus $122.4 million

* Year results

* Q4 loss per share $0.13

* Quarterly consolidated gold production of 131,469 ounces, 18% greater than in same period in 2014

* Received approvals for gold prepaid sales financing arrangements of up to $120 million from its new rcf bank syndicate

* Appoints George Johnson to board of directors

* Consolidated all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce are also expected to be lower and be in range of $895 and $925 for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

