BRIEF-B2gold 2016 Q4 loss per share $0.13

March 16 (Reuters) - B2gold Reports 2015 Fourth Quarter And Full
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.00
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 outlook provides for forecast annual consolidated gold production of between 510,000 to 550,000 ounces
* Gold production in 2016 is anticipated to be slightly weighted towards second-half of year
* Received approvals for gold prepaid sales financing arrangements of up to $120 million from its new rcf bank syndicate
* Expects to enter into additional prepaid sales arrangements totaling $20 million
* Q4 revenue $139 million versus $122.4 million
* Year results
* Q4 loss per share $0.13
* Quarterly consolidated gold production of 131,469 ounces, 18% greater than in same period in 2014
* Appoints George Johnson to board of directors
* Consolidated all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce are also expected to be lower and be in range of $895 and $925 for 2016