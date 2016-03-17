BRIEF-Acacia rejects non-binding proposal from ARC and adopts plan to protect tax benefits

March 17 (Reuters) - Acacia Research Corp

* Binding proposal from ARC and adopts plan to protect tax benefits

* Received unsolicited, conditional and non-binding proposal from ARC acquisition co to buy all outstanding shares of co’s common stock

* Oover past few months, board has received other contacts from persons wanting to ascertain company’s interest in a sale

* Board acted to protect co’s net operating loss carryforwards by unanimously approving adoption of a tax benefits preservation plan

* Deal for $3.72 per share

* Board considered arc’s proposal, which provided premium of only 5 percent over co’s unaffected trading price on march 11,determined proposal inadequate

* “Aat this time, company is not for sale”

* Tax benefits preservation plan was adopted by board to reduce likelihood of an “ownership change” occurring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: