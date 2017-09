March 17 (Reuters) - Euronav Nv

* Q4 EBITDA $160.6 million versus $67.6 million year ago

* FY net profit of $350 million for 2015

* Dividend of $0.82 per share in line with our return to shareholders policy

* Q4 revenue $225.6 million versus $144.9 million year ago Source text for Eikon:

