BRIEF-International Game Technology posts Q4 earnings $0.37/shr

March 17 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc :
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.37
* Sees FY capital Expenditures Excluding Lotto To Be $575 mln to $625 million
* Says expects to achieve $1,740-$1,790 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2016
* Says realized about $110 million in cash synergies in 2015, cost synergy target increased to $270 million from $230 million
* Q4 revenue rose 44 percent to $1.365 billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tracey Weber has stepped down as a member of its board of directors, board is now comprised of 12 members