BRIEF-International Game Technology posts Q4 earnings $0.37/shr
March 17, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-International Game Technology posts Q4 earnings $0.37/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc :

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.37

* Sees FY capital Expenditures Excluding Lotto To Be $575 mln to $625 million

* Says expects to achieve $1,740-$1,790 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2016

* Says realized about $110 million in cash synergies in 2015, cost synergy target increased to $270 million from $230 million

* Q4 revenue rose 44 percent to $1.365 billion

* Posts qtrly revenue $1.37 billion versus $951 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tracey Weber has stepped down as a member of its board of directors, board is now comprised of 12 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

