FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cato reports Q4 earnings per share $0.42
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cato reports Q4 earnings per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Cato Corp

* Cato reports Q4 and full year earnings

* Q4 same store sales rose 1 percent

* Estimates Q1 earnings per diluted share will be in a range of $1.16 to $1.12

* Q4 earnings per share $0.42

* Q4 revenue $247.3 million

* Q4 gross margin decreased to 36.1 pct of sales from 36.5 pct of sales in 2014

* Due to continued volatility and overall difficulty in retail environment, company believes 2016 could be a “difficult year”

* Estimates Q1 same-store sales to be in range of flat to down 2 pct

* For 2016, company estimates same-store sales will be in a range of flat to down 2 pct

* Estimates 2016 earnings per diluted share will be in a range of $2.24 to $2.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.