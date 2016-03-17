FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Michaels Companies Q4 earnings per share $0.87
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Michaels Companies Q4 earnings per share $0.87

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Michaels Companies Inc :

* Q4 earnings per share $0.87

* Sees q1 2016 earnings per share $0.34 to $0.36

* Q4 sales $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.65 billion

* Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 percent

* Michaels companies inc sees fy 2016 comparable store sales to increase 2.2% to 2.7%

* Michaels companies inc says in fiscal 2016, currency impact of weaker canadian dollar is expected to negatively impact sales by approximately $13 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $5.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Headwinds faced in 2015 will continue in 2016, including pressure from foreign exchange rates and a “choppy retail environment”

* The michaels companies announces record fourth quarter and fiscal 2015 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.88 to $1.96

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.87

* Michaels companies inc sees fy 2016 total net sales growth, including revenues from lamrite west, of 8.0% to 9.0%

* Michaels companies inc sees q1 comparable store sales growth of 1.9% to 2.4%, or 2.8% to 3.3% on a constant currency basis

* Michaels companies inc says board has authorized co to purchase, from time to time, as market conditions warrant, $200 million of company’s common stock

* “we believe many of headwinds we faced in 2015 will continue in 2016” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.