BRIEF-Michaels Companies Q4 earnings per share $0.87

March 17 (Reuters) - Michaels Companies Inc :

* Q4 earnings per share $0.87

* Sees q1 2016 earnings per share $0.34 to $0.36

* Q4 sales $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.65 billion

* Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 percent

* Michaels companies inc sees fy 2016 comparable store sales to increase 2.2% to 2.7%

* Michaels companies inc says in fiscal 2016, currency impact of weaker canadian dollar is expected to negatively impact sales by approximately $13 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $5.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Headwinds faced in 2015 will continue in 2016, including pressure from foreign exchange rates and a “choppy retail environment”

* The michaels companies announces record fourth quarter and fiscal 2015 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.88 to $1.96

* Michaels companies inc sees fy 2016 total net sales growth, including revenues from lamrite west, of 8.0% to 9.0%

* Michaels companies inc sees q1 comparable store sales growth of 1.9% to 2.4%, or 2.8% to 3.3% on a constant currency basis

* Michaels companies inc says board has authorized co to purchase, from time to time, as market conditions warrant, $200 million of company’s common stock

* "we believe many of headwinds we faced in 2015 will continue in 2016"