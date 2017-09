March 17 (Reuters) - Voyager Therapeutics Inc

* Q4 loss per share $0.67

* Expects to end 2016 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $160 million

* Sees existing cash, cash equivalents sufficient to fund operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements into 2019

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)