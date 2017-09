March 17 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm appoints Mary Gendron as senior vice president and chief information officer

* Qualcomm appoints Mary Gendron as senior vice president and chief information officer

* Prior to joining Qualcomm, Gendron served as senior vice president and chief information officer at Hospira Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)