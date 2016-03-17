FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Emerita Resources announces strategic JV with Aldesa Group
March 17, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Emerita Resources announces strategic JV with Aldesa Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Emerita Resources Corp :

* Says signing of a letter agreement with respect to a joint venture ( “JV”) with Aldesa Group

* Says JV contemplates that each party will own 50% of target projects

* Initial financial contribution by parties used for initial acquisition, resource drilling is expected to be about eur2.5 million

* Emerita resources announces a strategic joint venture with the Aldesa group of companies to develop mining projects in the Iberian peninsula

* JV to form a partnership between two companies to explore and develop mineral resources and reserves in Iberian peninsula Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
