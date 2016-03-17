FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-OCI Partners says Q4 revenues decreased 11% to $88 million
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-OCI Partners says Q4 revenues decreased 11% to $88 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - OCI Partners LP :

* OCI Partners LP reports 2015 fourth quarter earnings and announces $0.32 quarterly cash distribution

* Board of general partner of partnership has approved cash distribution of $0.32/common unit distribution, payable on April 8, 2016

* Expect additional 4 MTO plants to be completed in 2016 in China

* Expect additional MTO plants in china which to add an additional 6.5 million metric tons of merchant methanol demand

* OCI Partners LP qtrly revenues decreased 11% to $88 million

* OCI Partners LP says qtrly net income decreased 52% to $15 million compared to $31 million for same period in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.