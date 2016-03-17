BRIEF-OCI Partners says Q4 revenues decreased 11% to $88 million

March 17 (Reuters) - OCI Partners LP :

* OCI Partners LP reports 2015 fourth quarter earnings and announces $0.32 quarterly cash distribution

* Board of general partner of partnership has approved cash distribution of $0.32/common unit distribution, payable on April 8, 2016

* Expect additional 4 MTO plants to be completed in 2016 in China

* Expect additional MTO plants in china which to add an additional 6.5 million metric tons of merchant methanol demand

* OCI Partners LP qtrly revenues decreased 11% to $88 million

* OCI Partners LP says qtrly net income decreased 52% to $15 million compared to $31 million for same period in 2014