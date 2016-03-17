FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ingram Micro acquires NETXUSA, accelerating growth in high value unified communications & collaboration market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Ingram Micro Inc

* Ingram Micro acquires NETXUSA, accelerating growth in high value unified communications & collaboration market

* Company is expected to contribute more than $125 million in annual revenue and be modestly accretive to 2016 non-GAAP earnings

* Says acquired Greenville, SC-based NETXUSA Inc

* NETXUSA’s management team and associates are expected to remain in place, operating as an integrated division of Ingram Micro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

