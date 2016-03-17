FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 10:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paramount resources enters agreement with unit of Pembina Pipeline for sale of its Musreau Complex and related midstream assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Paramount Resources Ltd

* Paramount will receive $556 million in cash at closing, plus a $35 million capital commitment

* RBC capital markets is acting as financial advisor to Paramount on midstream transaction

* Paramount announces the sale of its musreau complex for cash and other considerations in excess of $600 million and releases its 2015 annual results

* Entered agreement with unit of Pembina Pipeline for sale of its Musreau Complex and related midstream assets

* As part of midstream transaction, co and Pembina have entered into midstream service agreement which includes a 20-year arrangement

* Upon closing, proceeds from midstream transaction will be used to pay down company’s bank credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
