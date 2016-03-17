FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aeropostale reports Q4 adj share loss $0.14 excluding items
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aeropostale reports Q4 adj share loss $0.14 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Aeropostale Inc

* Aeropostale reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal 2015

* says Q4 same store sales fell 6.7 percent

* says Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.14 excluding items

* says is currently engaged in a dispute with a vendor, mgf sourcing us, llc, an affiliate of sycamore partners

* says sees q1 2016 loss per share $0.35 to $0.42

* says considering all options with respect to this dispute and to address disruption in supply

* says for fiscal 2016, company intends to invest approximately $14.0 million

* says board has authorized management to explore a full range of strategic and financial alternatives

* says extension of licensing agreement with distribuidora liverpool for aéropostale and p.s. From aéropostale in mexico until 2023

* says Q4 loss per share $0.27

* says Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* says Q4 revenue $498 million versus i/b/e/s view $519.7 million

* says announces review of strategic alternatives aeropostale signs license extension with liverpool in mexico

* says closed 13 aéropostale stores during quarter

* says violation is causing a disruption in supply of some merchandise, which, if unresolved, could cause a liquidity constraint

* says for fiscal 2016, company intends to invest approximately $14.0 million

* says company has retained stifel and other advisors to assist in a review of alternatives

* says company closed 13 aéropostale stores during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.