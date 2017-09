March 17 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp :

* Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces $300 million bought deal financing

* Uunderwriters to buy from Pembina on a “bought deal” basis and sell to public 8.8 million common shares at a $34.00 per share

* To use proceeds, with funds under existing credit facilities to finance acquisition of certain natural gas processing assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: