BRIEF-Petrowest says qtrly revenue fell to $40.3 million

March 17 (Reuters) - Petrowest Corp :

* Petrowest Corporation announces fourth-quarter and year-end 2015 financial results following transformational contract award; reaffirms 2016 guidance

* Qtrly revenue of $40.3 million, a decrease of $22.8 million compared to same quarter in 2014

* Qtrly reported adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 million

* Anticipates having approximately 15 percent of its total revenues in 2016 derived from oil and gas sector