FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bonterra Energy sees 2016 annual production to average about 12,500 boe per day
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 10:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bonterra Energy sees 2016 annual production to average about 12,500 boe per day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Bonterra Energy Corp :

* Bonterra Energy Corp. announces year end 2015 results

* Annual production volumes averaged 12,656 boe per day in 2015

* Reducing monthly dividend to $0.10 per share, and setting 2016 capital budget at a “modest” $40 million

* FY loss per share $0.28

* Estimates 2016 annual production will average approximately 12,500 boe per day

* With continued price volatility,uncertainty for oil to date in 2016, co will revisit capital spending,dividend levels on a monthly basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.