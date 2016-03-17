BRIEF-Bonterra Energy sees 2016 annual production to average about 12,500 boe per day

March 17 (Reuters) - Bonterra Energy Corp :

* Bonterra Energy Corp. announces year end 2015 results

* Annual production volumes averaged 12,656 boe per day in 2015

* Reducing monthly dividend to $0.10 per share, and setting 2016 capital budget at a “modest” $40 million

* FY loss per share $0.28

* Estimates 2016 annual production will average approximately 12,500 boe per day

* With continued price volatility,uncertainty for oil to date in 2016, co will revisit capital spending,dividend levels on a monthly basis