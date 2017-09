March 17 (Reuters) - HNZ Group :

* Reports 2015 Year-End results

* Qtrly net loss attributable to shareholders of corporation of $0.20 per share

* Qtrly revenue $48.8 million versus $42 million

* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.21, revenue view c$47.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S