March 17 (Reuters) - Pinetree Capital Ltd

* Pinetree capital ltd. Announces financial results for the year ended december 31, 2015 and december 2015 NAV

* Net asset value per share was $0.10 as at December 31, 2015, a 64% decrease from December 31, 2014