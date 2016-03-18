FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals says FDA rejects company's blood thinner
March 18, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals says FDA rejects company's blood thinner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals receives complete response letter from FDA on Kangio (RTU Bivalirudin) application

* Says FDA requested further characterization of Bivalirudin related substances in drug product

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc says Eagle will work directly with FDA to determine an appropriate path forward

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc says evaluating FDA’s response Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

