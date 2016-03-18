BRIEF-Theratechnologies and Taimed Biologics sign agreement for Ibalizumab

March 18 (Reuters) - Theratechnologies Inc

* Theratechnologies and Taimed Biologics sign exclusive marketing and distribution agreement for Ibalizumab

* Co, Taimed Biologics, inc announced 12-year collaboration agreement to market,distribute Ibalizumab in United States,in Canada

* Transaction include a us$2 million payment obligation, of which us$1 million was paid in cash at signature of agreement

* Theratechnologies has exclusive rights to commercialize Ibalizumab in united states and in canada

* Taimed to continue to be responsible for development of ibalizumab,seek approval from FDA

* Co to be responsible to obtain approval from health canada, has exclusive rights to commercialize ibalizumab in us and in canada

* Deal includes US$1 million to be paid at commercial launch through issuance of 957,169 common shares of theratechnologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)