BRIEF-Theratechnologies and Taimed Biologics sign agreement for Ibalizumab

March 18 (Reuters) - Theratechnologies Inc
* Theratechnologies and Taimed Biologics sign exclusive marketing and distribution agreement for Ibalizumab
* Co, Taimed Biologics, inc announced 12-year collaboration agreement to market,distribute Ibalizumab in United States,in Canada
* Transaction include a us$2 million payment obligation, of which us$1 million was paid in cash at signature of agreement
* Theratechnologies has exclusive rights to commercialize Ibalizumab in united states and in canada
* Taimed to continue to be responsible for development of ibalizumab,seek approval from FDA
* Co to be responsible to obtain approval from health canada, has exclusive rights to commercialize ibalizumab in us and in canada
* Deal includes US$1 million to be paid at commercial launch through issuance of 957,169 common shares of theratechnologies