FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Theratechnologies and Taimed Biologics sign agreement for Ibalizumab
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Theratechnologies and Taimed Biologics sign agreement for Ibalizumab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Theratechnologies Inc

* Theratechnologies and Taimed Biologics sign exclusive marketing and distribution agreement for Ibalizumab

* Co, Taimed Biologics, inc announced 12-year collaboration agreement to market,distribute Ibalizumab in United States,in Canada

* Transaction include a us$2 million payment obligation, of which us$1 million was paid in cash at signature of agreement

* Theratechnologies has exclusive rights to commercialize Ibalizumab in united states and in canada

* Taimed to continue to be responsible for development of ibalizumab,seek approval from FDA

* Co to be responsible to obtain approval from health canada, has exclusive rights to commercialize ibalizumab in us and in canada

* Deal includes US$1 million to be paid at commercial launch through issuance of 957,169 common shares of theratechnologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.