FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Western Digital announces proposed offerings of $1.5 bln of senior secured notes and $4.1 bln of senior unsecured notes
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Western Digital announces proposed offerings of $1.5 bln of senior secured notes and $4.1 bln of senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp

* Announces proposed offerings of $1.5 billion of senior secured notes and $4.1 billion of senior unsecured notes

* Intends to use proceeds to finance proposed merger with Sandisk, refinance indebtedness of Western Digital and Sandisk

* Offerings of $1.5 billion aggregate amount of senior secured notes due 2023, $4.1 billion aggregate mount of senior unsecured notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.