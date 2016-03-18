BRIEF-Medley Management reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

March 18 (Reuters) - Medley Management Inc

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Q4 revenue $16 million

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Fee earning assets under management were $3.3 billion as of December 31, 2015

* Q4 core earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total assets under management were $4.8 billion as of december 31, 2015 and over $5 billion as of january 25, 2016