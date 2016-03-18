FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp lowers capital cost of project to about $250 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp lowers capital cost of project to about $250 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp :

* Pembina pipeline corporation provides business update

* Due to project optimization and lower forecast costs, expected capital cost of project is now about $250 million , reduced from original $350 million

* In-Service date of project is expected to be mid-2017, subject to regulatory and environmental approval

* Pembina pipeline Corp says Pembina’s crude oil midstream business continues to progress its Canadian diluent hub

* Pembina pipeline Corp says expected capital cost of midstream project is now approximately $250 million, reduced from $350 million previously announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.