BRIEF-Sears Canada Inc Q4 earnings per share C$0.30
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
March 18, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sears Canada Inc Q4 earnings per share C$0.30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc Says Has Implemented A Zero

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.30

* Q4 same store sales fell 1.6 percent

* Leaseback of its calgary national logistics centre

* Expects to have vast majority of cost reduction program implemented within q1 of 2016

* Sears canada inc says also announces loan processing and servicing agreement with easyfinancial services inc

* Company is also reviewing costs and unit economics associated with its direct business

* Entered into sale-leaseback agreement for $84 million for its national logistics centre (nlc) located on dufferin place se in calgary

* Sears canada reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 revenue fell 8.7 percent to c$887.6 million

* 2016 cost reduction initiatives

* Has identified additional sg&a reductions of $100 million to $127 million for 2016 versus 2015 levels

* Expects to have vast majority of cost reduction program implemented within q1 of 2016

* Based budgeting process that will continue to be reinforced with a cultural focus on frugality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

