FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Heat Biologics offers 9.10 mln common shares at $0.75/shr
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Heat Biologics offers 9.10 mln common shares at $0.75/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Heat Biologics Inc

* Heat Biologics announces public offering of common stock and warrants

* Says public offering of 9.10 million common shares priced at $0.75 per share

* To use proceeds from offering to complete phase 2 clinical trial evaluating HS-410 for treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

* Says gross proceeds from offering to heat are expected to be approximately $6.8 million

* To use proceeds to advance 8 patients enrolled in phase 1b clinical trial evaluating HS-110 for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.