BRIEF-Marriott says believes that combination of Marriott and Starwood is best course for both companies
March 18, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marriott says believes that combination of Marriott and Starwood is best course for both companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc

* Statement regarding proposed Starwood merger acquisition

* Says in process of reviewing Anbang consortium’s proposal and is carefully considering its alternatives

* Company is considering postponing its special meeting of stockholders which is currently scheduled for March 28 , 2016

* Starwood informed it intends to terminate merger agreement with co unless Marriott and Starwood agree on revisions to merger agreement

* Says Marriott continues to believe that a combination of Marriott and Starwood is best course for both companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

