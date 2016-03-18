FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pacific Exploration Q4 shr loss $12.44
March 18, 2016 / 11:34 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pacific Exploration Q4 shr loss $12.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation

* Pacific announces fourth quarter & year end 2015 results

* Qtrly average daily net production after royalties increased to 159,831 boe/d, higher by 9% compared to 2014

* Average oil and gas sales for year were 159,113 boe/d, 1% higher than 158,026 boe/d in 2014

* Q4 loss per share $12.44

* Q4 revenue $652 million versus $992 million last year

* Qtrly average sales price per barrel down from $85.35 /boe and $65.64 /boe, respectively a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

