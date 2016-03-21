FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BioMarin Pharmaceutical says late-stage study of pegvaliase meets primary endpoint
#Market News
March 21, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BioMarin Pharmaceutical says late-stage study of pegvaliase meets primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Says In Prism

* Biomarin Phase 3 study of pegvaliase for phenylketonuria (PKU) meets primary endpoint of blood phenylalanine (Phe) reduction (p<0.0001)

* Intends to submit a marketing application by the end of the year subject to further discussions with the FDA

* Treatment effect demonstrated in this study represents an approximately 62 pct improvement in blood Phe compared to placebo

* 2 RDT, no subjects discontinued study drug due to adverse events, pegvaliase was well tolerated compared to placebo

* Approximately, 60 pct of patients maintained Phe levels at or below medical guidelines over long-term extension study

* In 8-week placebo-controlled portion no benefit in inattention or mood scores were observed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

