BRIEF-Trinseo announces secondary offering of 9,600,000 ordinary shares by selling shareholder and repurchase of ordinary shares

March 21 (Reuters) - Trinseo Sa

* Says selling shareholder will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering

* Company intends to fund share repurchases with cash on hand

* Company has agreed to repurchase from underwriter 1.6 million of ordinary shares that are being sold by selling shareholder

* Says has agreed to sell 9.6 million shares pursuant to company’s shelf registration statement filed with sec

* Trinseo announces secondary offering of 9,600,000 ordinary shares by selling shareholder and repurchase of ordinary shares