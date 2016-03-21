FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trinseo announces secondary offering of 9,600,000 ordinary shares by selling shareholder and repurchase of ordinary shares
March 21, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trinseo announces secondary offering of 9,600,000 ordinary shares by selling shareholder and repurchase of ordinary shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Trinseo Sa

* Says selling shareholder will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering

* Company intends to fund share repurchases with cash on hand

* Company has agreed to repurchase from underwriter 1.6 million of ordinary shares that are being sold by selling shareholder

* Says has agreed to sell 9.6 million shares pursuant to company’s shelf registration statement filed with sec

* Trinseo announces secondary offering of 9,600,000 ordinary shares by selling shareholder and repurchase of ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
