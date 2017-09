March 21 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc

* Verizon Communications Inc says has increased Waterfall cap from $4 billion aggregate purchase price to $5.5 billion aggregate purchase price

* Verizon announces early participation results and upsizing of its tender offer for all series of Waterfall notes