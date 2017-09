March 21 (Reuters) - Hailiang Education Group Inc

* Hailiang education group inc qtrly basic and diluted earnings per ADS $0.31

* Q2 revenue us$31.6 million, an increase of 33.5%

* Q2 revenue rose 33.5 percent to rmb 204.8 million

* Q2 profit per ADS us$0.31

* Hailiang education reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)