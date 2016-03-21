FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marriott international and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide sign amended merger agreement
March 21, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marriott international and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide sign amended merger agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc

* Revised terms value Starwood at $79.53 per share or $13.6 billion

* Total per share value of $85.36 with separate ILG transaction consideration

* Says Starwood shareholders will own approximately 34 percent of combined company’s common stock after merger

* Marriott expects transaction to be roughly neutral to adjusted earnings per share in 2017 and 2018

* Says one-time transaction costs for merger are expected to total approximately $100 million to $130 million

* Break-Up fee payable by Starwood in certain circumstances increased to $450 million from $400 million

* Parties continue to expect transaction to close in mid-2016

* Targeted annual G&A synergies increased to $250 million run-rate

* Transition costs are also expected to be incurred over next two years

* Under terms of amended merger agreement, starwood shareholders to receive $21 in cash and 0.80 shares of co’s class a common stock for each starwood share

* Where termination fee is payable , Starwood required to reimburse co for up to $18 million of actual costs incurred by co

* Marriott international and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide sign amended merger agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

