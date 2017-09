March 21 (Reuters) - Onconova Therapeutics :

* Onconova Enrolls First Patient In Europe For Phase 3 Inspire Trial Of Rigosertib In Higher Risk myelodysplastic syndromes

* Co's collaboration partner in Japan,Korea, Symbio Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., intends to begin enrolling patients in Japan shortly