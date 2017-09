March 21 (Reuters) - Northstar Asset Management Group Inc

* Has formed a special committee comprised of three NSAM independent directors

* Northstar Asset Management board forms special committee comprised of independent directors

* Special committee has hired Evercore Partners Inc as a financial advisor

* Special committee to continue previously announced strategic alternatives process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)