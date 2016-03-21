FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orbite Technologies says is working on a number of financing alternatives with its existing financial partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Orbite Technologies Inc

* Says is working on a number of financing alternatives with its existing financial partners

* Financing alternatives may include leveraging co’s 2016 investment tax credits, estimated at $5.6 million, as security for debt

* Orbite provides further update on HPA plant financing, completion and commissioning

* Says is working on a number of financing alternatives with Government of Québec and Investissement Québec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

