BRIEF-Orbite Technologies says is working on a number of financing alternatives with its existing financial partners

March 21 (Reuters) - Orbite Technologies Inc

* Says is working on a number of financing alternatives with its existing financial partners

* Financing alternatives may include leveraging co’s 2016 investment tax credits, estimated at $5.6 million, as security for debt

* Orbite provides further update on HPA plant financing, completion and commissioning

* Says is working on a number of financing alternatives with Government of Québec and Investissement Québec