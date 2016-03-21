FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aston Hill posts qtrly loss $0.125/shr
March 21, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Aston Hill Financial Inc

* Says dividend suspension creates an additional $2.0 million of liquidity per year

* Aston Hill Financial Inc qtrly revenue was $7.6 million , a decrease of 35.0 pct from prior year’s q4

* Says board will continue to evaluate its dividend policy

* Assets under management, advisory and administration decreased 11.9 pct year-over-year to $2.67 billion at december 31, 2015

* Aston Hill Financial Inc qtrly loss per share $0.125

* Aston Hill announces 2015 fourth quarter and year end results and suspension of quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

