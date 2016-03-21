FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capital Bank Financial says payed $3 mln to FDIC as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements
March 21, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Capital Bank Financial says payed $3 mln to FDIC as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Capital Bank Financial Corp

* Made a payment of $3.0 million to FDIC as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements

* Early loss share termination will result in one-time after-tax charge of approximately $5.5 million during Q1 of 2016

* Says early loss share termination will result in one-time after-tax charge of about $5.5 million during Q1 of 2016

* Capital Bank Financial Corp. announces early termination of FDIC loss share agreements

* Says has made a payment of $3.0 million to FDIC as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
