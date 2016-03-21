BRIEF-Nasdaq Inc says will acquire Boardvantage for $200 mln

March 21 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc

* Deal expected to be accretive to nasdaq’s earnings within twelve months of closing and generate attractive returns on capital

* Says will acquire boardvantage for $200 million

* Does not expect acquisition to have a material impact on nasdaq’s financial leverage or capital return strategy

* Says intends to fund purchase price through a mix of debt and cash on hand

* Nasdaq agrees to acquire boardvantage