BRIEF-Nasdaq Inc says will acquire Boardvantage for $200 mln

March 21 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc
* Deal expected to be accretive to nasdaq’s earnings within twelve months of closing and generate attractive returns on capital
* Says will acquire boardvantage for $200 million
* Does not expect acquisition to have a material impact on nasdaq’s financial leverage or capital return strategy
* Says intends to fund purchase price through a mix of debt and cash on hand
* Nasdaq agrees to acquire boardvantage