BRIEF-Nasdaq Inc says will acquire Boardvantage for $200 mln
March 21, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nasdaq Inc says will acquire Boardvantage for $200 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc

* Deal expected to be accretive to nasdaq’s earnings within twelve months of closing and generate attractive returns on capital

* Says will acquire boardvantage for $200 million

* Does not expect acquisition to have a material impact on nasdaq’s financial leverage or capital return strategy

* Says intends to fund purchase price through a mix of debt and cash on hand

* Nasdaq agrees to acquire boardvantage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
