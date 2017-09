March 21 (Reuters) - CombiMatrix

* Priced offering of 8,000 units of Series F convertible preferred stock and warrants at $1,000 per unit for gross proceeds of $8.0 million

* Combimatrix prices $8.0 million underwritten public offering