March 21 (Reuters) - Griffon Corp

* Says Joseph Battaglia has announced his retirement from Griffon’s subsidiary Telephonics Corporation

* Says Kevin Mcsweeney, currently chief operating officer of Telephonics, will succeed Battaglia

* Griffon announces the retirement of Joseph Battaglia and the appointment of Kevin Mcsweeney as president of Telephonics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)