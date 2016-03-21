FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atlantic power corporation announces launch of syndication of new senior secured credit facilities by APLP holdings limited partnership
March 21, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Atlantic power corporation announces launch of syndication of new senior secured credit facilities by APLP holdings limited partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp

* Atlantic Power Corp says intends to refinance existing term loan & revolving credit facility at its Atlantic Power Ltd partnership (“APLP”) subsidiary

* New term loan, to be raised by APLP Holdings Limited partnership is expected to be increased in size to up to $700 million

* Says following completion of refinancing, company will have no corporate debt maturities prior to 2019

* APLP holdings says new credit facilities to also include up to $210 million in amount of secured revolving credit facilities

* Atlantic Power Corporation announces launch of syndication of new senior secured credit facilities by APLP holdings limited partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
