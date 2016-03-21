FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairmont signs agreement to acquire stone producer Granitos de Badajoz
March 21, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fairmont signs agreement to acquire stone producer Granitos de Badajoz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Fairmont Resources Inc

* Total acquisition cost of eur4.275 million

* Plans to finance acquisition of grabasa assets through debt and equity financing

* Signed an agreement to acquire former assets of granitos de badajoz s.a. From a spanish court appointed receiver

* Eureka has paid a deposit of eur60,000 on behalf of fairmont resources to secure transaction

* Fairmont signs agreement to acquire major dimension stone producer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

