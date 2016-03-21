FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mattress Firm posts Q4 adjusted earnings $0.53/share
March 21, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Mattress Firm Holding Sees Net Sales Of $3,950

* Mattress firm announces fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2015 financial results

* Says in Q2 and Q3, the company expects to show meaningful adjusted earnings growth over the prior year

* Sees adjusted EPS of $2.50 - $2.60 in year ending Jan 2017

* $4,000 million and comparable-store sales growth 4.0% - 5.5% in year ending Jan 2017

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.72, revenue view $3.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $618.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $622.4 million

* Estimates Q4 comparable-store sales growth of 0.7% and incremental sales from new and acquired stores

* Plans to accelerate certain store closures, primarily in overlapping and other recent acquisition markets, over course of fiscal 2016

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.37

* Sees Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.00 to $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

