BRIEF-YY says Q4 revenue rose 62.3 pct to RMB 1.9 bln

March 21 (Reuters) - Yy Inc

* YY reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 unaudited financial results

* Qtrly net revenues increased by 62.3 pct to RMB1,899.8 million (US$293.3 million) from RMB1,170.6 million in corresponding period of 2014

* Says diluted net income per ads 5 increased by 1.5 pct to RMB6.24 (US$0.96) in Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted net income per ads RMB7.25 ($1.12)

* Q4 revenue rose 62.3 percent to rmb 1.9 billion