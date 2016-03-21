FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ACCO Brands to acquire remaining 50 pct of its Australian JV Pelikan Artline
#Market News
March 21, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ACCO Brands to acquire remaining 50 pct of its Australian JV Pelikan Artline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Acco Brands Corp

* Cash purchase price will be approximately us$103 million

* Estimated full-year incremental sales contribution to acco brands would be approximately us$112 million

* Says pelikan artline will be combined with acco brands’ existing businesses in australia and new zealand

* Company expects that integration and cash restructuring expenses associated with acquisition will be approximately us$15 million

* Fy incremental adjusted ebitda contribution to co would be approximately us$17 million , pre-synergies, based on 2015 results

* Approximately 18% of purchase price will be used to redeem a minority shareholder interest in a subsidiary of pelikan artline

* Acco brands corporation to acquire remaining 50% of its australian joint venture, pelikan artline

* Says acco brands expects that acquisition will be immediately accretive to its adjusted earnings per share

* Says expects to generate approximately us$8 million in synergies from deal

* Acco brands corp says deal will be immediately accretive to its adjusted earnings per share, contributing an estimated us$0.06 in first twelve months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
