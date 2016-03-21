BRIEF-Huttig Building products says Bank of America, JP Morgan are additional lenders to credit facility

March 21 (Reuters) - Huttig Building Products

* Entered into agreement to add both bank of america, n.a., and jpmorgan chase bank, n.a. To its $160 million senior secured credit facility

* Credit facility has a borrowing capacity of $160 million, an uncommitted $40 million accordion feature, subject to certain conditions

* No changes have been made to actual terms of credit facility, which matures on may 28, 2019, with same interest rate terms

* Huttig building products announces bank of america, n.a., and jpmorgan chase bank, n.a., as additional lenders to credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)